Woman Attacked From Behind, Sexually Assaulted While Jogging In Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Help is needed to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman jogging in Van Nuys.
The attack happened Thursday at 6:07 a.m. in the area of Fulton Avenue and Hatteras Street.
Police say a woman was jogging southbound on Fulton Avenue when she was grabbed from behind by a man. The woman struggled to break free, and when he tried to pull her to the ground, she kicked and elbowed him.
The man then released his grip and ran north on Fulton Avenue and onto eastbound Oxnard Street.
The woman followed him for about 20 feet while calling 911, and eventually lost sight of him.
The attacker was described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-5 with a thin build and a goatee. He wore a blue hoodie and black workout pants.
Anyone with information about the attacker can call LAPD Detective Lisa Householder at (818) 374-0010.