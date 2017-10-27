WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Wilshire Closures Start Tonight For Purple Line Station Construction

KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Drivers in the Mid-Wilshire area this weekend will definitely see red as Metro begins construction on one of three new stations for the Purple Line Extension.

Road closures and lane reductions on Wilshire Boulevard will begin Friday night at 9 p.m., and continue over 14 weekends, into spring of 2018.

The weekend-only closures will begin at 9 p.m. Fridays and end at 6 a.m. Mondays. The closures will take the holiday off for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s weekends.

During the closures, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Western Avenue and St. Andrews Place. Left turns will be closed at Western Avenue, and the sidewalk will be shut down between Manhattan Place and Western.

The Purple Line Extension will eventually reach Westwood, with the first 3.9-mile section projected to open in late 2023 with new stations at Wilshire and La Brea, Wilshire and Fairfax, and Wilshire and La Cienega. The second section will extend the Purple line into downtown Beverly Hills and Century City.

