Dirt Bike Crash Sparks 350-Acre Wildomar Fire; Evacuations Ordered

WILDOMAR (CBSLA) – A wildfire that scorched 350 acres of brush in the Cleveland National Forest near Lake Elsinore and Wildomar in Riverside County forced evacuations overnight Thursday.

The Wildomar Fire, which started a little after noon Thursday in the San Mateo Canyon area south of State Route 74, was ignited when a Ladera Ranch man crashed his dirt bike into a tree near the area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The vehicle’s throttle got stuck and set ablaze gasoline that had leaked out of the fuel tank. The man then ran two miles to get help.

A neighbor says her husband saw the fire burning while he was riding his dirt bike in the area.

“My husband actually saw it about an hour or so after it started, because he came on his dirt bike and he saw the fire, and he looked down on it, and it looked really small,” Ilka Sidgmund told CBS2. “I don’t even know how it got so big. A small plume, and then, all of a sudden, it’s like, boom, huge.”

As of 8:22 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 15 percent contained. About 330 fire personnel from multiple agencies, including CAL Fire, were battling the blaze with nine air tankers. They were working to protect the large ranch-style homes and properties from flames that were burning on the hillsides above. No homes have been damaged or destroyed as of Friday morning.

Just after midnight, evacuation orders were issued for some areas of the La Cresta community, including the neighborhoods west of Grand Avenue, north of Avenida La Crest and south of Calle De Lobo. An evacuation order was also in place for five homes on Hixson Truck Trail.

The gated community of Bear Creek was under an evacuation warning, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate if need be. The streets of Avenida Castilla, Via Caballos, Calle de Suenos, Sierra Maria Road, Vista Flora Road, Teich Lane, Valle Vista, Via Sevilla, Paseo de Flores and Paseo Chapparo were also under an evacuation warning.

An evacuation center had been set up at the Lake Elsinore High School gym. All evacuated animals could be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto.

All Murrieta Valley Unified School District schools will be open Friday, but service may be impacted in La Cresta and Bear Creek.

CBS2 News spoke to several nearby residents who were cautiously watching the fire from their homes.

“I’m gonna wait until the flames get a little bit higher,” nearby resident Dell Queen said.

“If it comes over the hill, maybe a little bit more (worried), but right now, no,” Brandon Stott said.

