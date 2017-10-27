PHOTO GALLERY: Astros Beat Dodgers 5-3 On Home Turf, Taking 2-1 Lead In Series

HOUSTON (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t keep their rally going Friday night, losing 5-3 to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2017 MLB World Series.
This leaves the Astros leading the series, 2-1.
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Kenta Maeda #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Marwin Gonzalez #9 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a RBI single during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros throws to first for a double play during the third inning as Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides in to second in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros reacts after a groundout to end the top of the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides in to second and is tagged out by Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros slides in to home plate beating the tag of Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip - Pool/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides in to second after hitting a double as Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros fails to make the tag during the fifth inning in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Tony Watson #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after scoring on a wild pitch by Brad Peacock #41 of the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores on a wild pitch by Brad Peacock #41 of the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game ThreeHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Brian McCann #16 of the Houston Astros follows a foul ball hits a by Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)