Suspects Open Fire, Kill Man On Carson Street

CARSON (CBSLA) – Deputies are searching for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man and the wounding of a second on a street in Carson Thursday night.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports the victims were standing in the 19400 block of Pricetown Avenue at around 8:52 p.m. when they were approached by two black men.
At some point, the suspects opened fire on the victims and fled. Responding deputies discovered one man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He died at the scene. His name was not released.
The second man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s department said.
The suspects were only described as two black males. The motive in the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information on the case should call sheriff’s detectives at 323-890-5500.