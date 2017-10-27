Linkin Park Holds Tribute Show For Bennington Friday At Hollywood Bowl

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Linkin Park will pay tribute to the alt-rock band’s late lead singer, Chester Bennington, at a celebration-of-life concert Friday evening at the Hollywood Bowl.

The band is billing the show as “an unforgettable night of music to honor the man who touched the lives of so many around the world.”

“We will be playing, laughing, and crying together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27th, in honor of Chester. Love you guys,” bandmate Mike Shinoda wrote in a Twitter post last month.

Bennington killed himself July 20 in his Palos Verdes Estates home. He was 41 and died on the birthday of his close friend Chris Cornell, lead singer of the rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, who committed suicide May 18.

Like Cornell, Bennington had long struggled with substance abuse. The married father of six often spoke out against drug use in interviews.

At the same time as Bennington’s body was discovered, but before news of his death became public, Linkin Park released the music video for the newest single from its seventh studio album, “One More Light.” In “Talking to Myself,” the third track from the album, Bennington addresses his history of substance abuse from the perspective of his wife.

The band had been set to go on tour starting July 27 in Boston, with dates stretching into the fall.

