Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Wife, Gay Son

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A North Hills man who stabbed his wife and shot his gay son has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.

Seventy-one-year-old Shehadeh Khalil Issa was sentenced Thursday for last year’s attacks at his North Hills home.

Jurors convicted him last month of premeditated murder.

Amier Issa’s body was found outside the home. Officers investigating the body found outside the home later discovered Rabihah Issa’s body in a bathroom.

Prosecutors say Issa had a longtime gambling problem and needed cash. Authorities say he attacked his family because he wanted to sell the house despite his wife’s objections and because he had an extreme disgust of his son’s sexuality.

The defense argued that the son killed Issa’s wife and Issa shot him in self-defense.

