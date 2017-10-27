Joel Osteen Responds to Hurricane Harvey Criticism

HOUSTON (CBSLA) — Millions of people tune in each week on television and on Sirius Radio to hear famed pastor Joel Osteen preach uplifting messages of hope from his church in Houston, Texas.
But Osteen came under fire during Hurricane Harvey for how his church initially responded to the crisis in Houston.
CBS2 was invited to meet with Osteen just a few weeks ago in Houston. The interview was set up before the devastating hurricane.
What CBS2 news anchor Pat Harvey found was a community coming together to rebuild, and a man who has been humbled by the experience.
Osteen and his wife Victoria will be hosting “A Night Of Hope,” an inspirational event of worship and encouragement at the Forum Saturday. They’ve added a matinee to the 7 p.m. event.