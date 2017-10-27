WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

CHP Officer Arrested On Child Porn In LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of photos of child pornography have been found in the possession of a California Highway Patrol officer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported Friday.

Robert Tamayo, 37, was charged Thursday with one count each of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Detectives learned that Tamayo shared child pornography on a social media app in May, prosecutors allege. More than 600 images of child porn were also discovered on his computers and phones, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office began investigating Tamayo after receiving a tip from the FBI. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years and eight months in state prison.

According to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department jail records, Tamayo was initially arrested Sept. 29. He remains out on bail. His position and tenure with CHP was not immediately confirmed.

He made his first court appearance Friday. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 12.

