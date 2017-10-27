Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – October 27

Just about everything happening this weekend in the Southland rightfully encourages wearing a costume. Halloween is almost here and it’s pretty appropriate to get into the spirit of this fun and exciting yearly event. So, get dressed up this weekend, attend Halloween events, and get involved in other exciting activities too!

Friday, October 27



Façade Funhouse Art Exhibit

The Lab Costa Mesa

2930 Bristol St.,

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

www.facadefunhouse.com

While the city provides many pop up art exhibits, few translate to an experience the way the Façade Funhouse does. Pooling artists to create nine different spaces for guests to immerse themselves in, you can dance in a room showered in confetti or even step into a Saturday morning cartoon in a space appropriately called, the Mad House. The Lab in Costa Mesa is noted for creating the kind of ambiance that is both stylish and inviting. For a limited time, the Façade Funhouse makes for yet another reason to spend some time at this Anti Mall and see shopping and dining hubs in a whole new light.

Saturday, October 28



Punk ‘N Brew Craft Beer & Music Festival

SeaLegs at the Beach

17851 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

(714) 698-4188

www.punkindrublicfest.com

Punk rock pioneers NoFx have ventured into the world of craft beer and have a forged a working relationship with one of the most reputable brand in the business in Stone Brewing. Giving fans the chance to experience live performances from the likes of Bad Religion, Goldfinger, Strung Out, and NoFx of course, the beachfront gathering marries craft beer and a concert with the unique ability to dig your toes into the sand at Sealegs. As one of the genre's most decorated bands, NoFx continues to be entertaining, relevant, and innovative. The can with tour dates printed on the back further proves that fact. Don't miss the party this weekend.





Visit Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch

Irvine Regional Park

1 Irvine Park Road

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-3968

www.irvineparkrailroad.com

Carving pumpkins is a fall tradition that many children adore. While it's easy to pick up a pumpkin at the grocery store, a trip to the pumpkin patch is a much more memorable experience for kids—especially with the excitement at the Irvine Park Railroad's patch. Located behind the train station, the free event features $5 train rides, but there are plenty of other activities to take part in as well, including hay rides, bounce houses, tractor races, panning for gold, pumpkin ring tosses, face painting and cookie decorating. There is also a hay maze and a haunted house that isn't too scary for even the smallest of children. The pumpkin patch is open through Halloween.





See “Dracula”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org

This weekend, the Segerstrom will host a screen of the 1931 classic "Dracula" with a live component that is not to be missed. Phillip Glass and the Kronos will provide the live score to the horror essential in a screening that is sure to create goosebumps. Responsible for the kind of music that translates as high culture art, Kronos paired with the visual mystique of Dracula is the kind of Halloween experience that goes from fun to unforgettable.

Sunday, October 29



Visit Mickey’s Halloween Party

Disneyland Resort

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4565

www.disneyland.com

Its not too late to visit Mickey's Halloween Party! Open until October 31, 2017, it's no surprise that Disney is responsible for one of the most exciting child-friendly Halloween events in the region. They will be offering special events of spooky excitement within the famed theme park. In addition to the fun slew of rides and attraction, this special ticketed party offers Halloween décor, trick-or-treating lines offering candy and healthy treats, a themed fireworks show and unique parades and performances. This year, for the first time, Disney's California Adventure is open for the party as well. Certain rides—like the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain and Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: Breakout!—have been transformed for the holiday as well.





Halloween Terrifying 10 Miler & Kids Run

Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 923-2280

www.renegaderaceseries.com

For those looking to enjoy some Halloween fun and integrate their workout, this is your chance to run the gorgeous Salt Creek corridor in a your costume. The Terrifying fun run offers different levels of difficulty for various runners and even opens the corridor for a kids run on a Sunday morning. Participants are strongly encouraged to lace up their running shoes and find the wildest costume as hundreds are expected to line the streets of Dana Point and Laguna Niguel for this event.





Get Finds At The Certified Farmers Market

Orange County Great Park

Sand Canyon Ave. and Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

(866) 829-3829

www.ocgp.org

Lined with dozens of vendors offering everything from fresh produce to prepared foods to handcrafted goods, this Sunday morning stroll through Orange County Great Park to get some good finds. Giving guests the ability to enjoy the park and maybe get some grocery shopping out of the way, this is a perfect way to round out your weekend.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.