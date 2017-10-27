8-Year-Old Heeds Mother’s ‘Stranger Danger’ Advice, Escaping Sexual Predator In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A quick-thinking fourth-grader is safe and sound after remembering her mother, running away from a stranger who was trying to lure her into his car. Now, her family is hoping nearby security video will help identify the man.

The 8-year-old girl told detectives she was walking home from Knox Elementary with her brother and some friends Wednesday, when her brother went ahead and them because it was so hot.

The girls split up near the intersection of 86th and Main streets. Shortly thereafter, the girl says an older, Latino man rolled down his window at the curb, addressing her in Spanish, which the girl does not speak.

The man then spoke to her in English, asking her what time she got out of school. When she said 2:30, the man told her to get in the car so he could give her a ride, while touching himself.

The girl then ran to her grandmother’s house. She says she saw the man’s car pass her by, and later identified his white sedan in footage caught by a security camera.

The girls uncle tried to go after the vehicle, but it was too late.

Still, the girl’s mother, who did not want to be named, told CBS2 News she feels lucky.

“Very lucky that I taught her well.”

The girl said the man was older, with a light beard and black hair.

Knox Elementary sent out a letter to parents describing Wednesday’s incident.