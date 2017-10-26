WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Wildomar Fire in Cleveland National Forest Burns 200 Acres, Heading East

A brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest southwest of Wildomar has burned over 200 acres.
Filed Under: Brush Fire, Cleveland National Forest, Wildomar

WILDOMAR, CALIF. (CBSLA.com) – A brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest southwest of Wildomar has burned over 200 acres and is heading east, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday afternoon.

The blaze started at 12:30 p.m., approximately, and crews from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and surrounding agencies were fighting the fire.

Homes in the area are not threatened.

This a developing story. It will be updated periodically.

