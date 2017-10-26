Wildomar Fire in Cleveland National Forest Burns 200 Acres, Heading East

WILDOMAR, CALIF. (CBSLA.com) – A brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest southwest of Wildomar has burned over 200 acres and is heading east, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday afternoon.
The blaze started at 12:30 p.m., approximately, and crews from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and surrounding agencies were fighting the fire.
Homes in the area are not threatened.
This a developing story. It will be updated periodically.
