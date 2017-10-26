Data breaches are worrisome and frustrating, particularly because so much feels like it is beyond our control. After a breach, victims don’t know if – or when – their information may be used by thieves.

Taking the following steps can help you regain a sense of control and may help safeguard your personal and financial information.

1. Examine your account statements frequently and carefully for any unexplained activity, and frequently change your passwords.

2. Request copies of your credit report from the main credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian, TransUnion, and the lesser known Innovis – and examine them for any unexplained accounts opened in your name. You are entitled to order a free copy of your credit report from each of the major credit reporting agencies every 12 months through AnnualCreditReport.com.

3. Place a fraud alert on your credit file through the main credit reporting agencies. This is a warning to creditors that you may be a victim of identity theft. They should take additional precautions to verify that anyone seeking credit in your name really is you.

4. Ask your financial institutions about additional security measures for your accounts. For example, fraud alerts or code words can be placed on some City National accounts for additional protection. In many cases, you can also enable text and email alerts – especially for debit and credit cards – that will potentially notify you of any suspicious activity.

5. Look into a credit monitoring service, which screens your credit reports and may notify you if potential fraud is discovered.

6. Consider placing a lock or freeze on your credit files, which will make it more difficult for someone to open a new account in your name. The credit reporting agencies may charge fees to start and stop a lock or freeze, and it may slow the approval process for legitimate credit requests you initiate. In addition, it will not prevent a thief from accessing your existing accounts.

7. File your taxes early. Sometimes, identity thieves use Social Security numbers to get a tax refund or obtain a job. File as soon as you have all the information you need – before an identity thief has an opportunity to file in your name – and be sure to respond to any letters from the IRS. Also consider creating an account with IRS.gov to prevent identity thieves from creating one in your name and stealing your personal information and tax data.

8. Be aware of potential phishing emails, phone and mail scams, and be especially wary of emails that appear to come from the source of the breach. Criminals often take advantage of breaches and craft sophisticated phishing emails encouraging consumers to provide personal information. Do not click on links embedded in emails.

If You Are a Victim of Identity Theft

1. Act quickly. Immediately notify all of your financial institutions.

2. In consultation with your financial institutions, consider freezing or canceling all credit, debit and ATM cards.

3. File a police report in the jurisdiction in which your identification was stolen. This shows credit providers you were diligent, and it is a first step toward an investigation.

4. File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

5. Place a fraud alert with one of the three national credit reporting bureaus. This will let any company that checks your credit know your information was stolen, and they should contact you by phone before authorizing new credit. Note: Free fraud alerts may expire after 90 days; you may wish to consider purchasing an ongoing “security freeze” service with one of the credit bureaus.

Click here for more helpful security tips.

This report is for general information and education only and was compiled from data and sources believed to be reliable. City National Bank does not warrant that it is accurate or complete, nor does City National Bank represent that the information provided, if followed, will provide a complete safeguard of your information. City National Bank maintains security procedures designed to help prevent unauthorized access to your accounts and your information. The foregoing information is provided by City National Bank (CNB). Unless otherwise stated, opinions expressed are those of the respective authors and not necessarily those of CNB. The information is provided without warranty and no recommendation or endorsement by CNB is intended or should be inferred unless specifically stated.

Visit City National Bank’s News&Insights for small business tips, trends and updates.