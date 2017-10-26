Shots Fired During Violent Panorama City Home Invasion

PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) – Several masked men armed with rifles, handguns and a stun gun burst into a Panorama City home early Thursday morning, robbed it, attacked the family who lives there and then fled as one of the residents grabbed a gun and opened fire on them.

A little after 2 a.m., the suspect broke into a home in the 8000 block of Broadleaf Avenue. Four children, including a newborn, were asleep inside at the time, and a group of men were watching TV in the back of the house, one of the family members told CBS2.

The family was held at gunpoint and some were even beaten. One resident was hit with a stun gun and a woman was held down roughly by one of the men.

The suspects stole several safes and a purse before fleeing. While they were running away, one of the family members grabbed his gun and fired at the robbers. One round struck the window of an RV and another hit a metal fence. It’s unclear if the gunfire struck any of the suspects.

The family believes they were targeted because they are in the jewelry business, the victim told CBS2. None of them were seriously injured in the break-in.

There was no immediate description of the suspects. It’s unclear exactly how many men were involved in the robbery. Los Angeles police are investigating.