130 Pounds Of Marijuana Found Stashed At Cemetery

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A stash of marijuana worth an estimated $10,000 was found at a Redlands cemetery, police said.
More than 100 pounds of marijuana were found at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery last week, according to Redlands police. Employees of the cemetery found the bags of pot in a dumpster after someone walking by noticed similar boxes dumped outside the cemetery grounds.
Both discoveries amounted to 130 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $10,000.
No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.