Horror Mask-Wearing Teen Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Teacher

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Classes will resume Thursday at De Anza Middle School in Ontario after a 13-year-old boy was arrested for running through the campus wearing a mask from the movie “Scream” and allegedly pointing a gun at a teacher.
Police were called to the school, 1450 S. Sultana Ave., at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on the report of an armed suspect running through the field.
The caller reported that the boy wearing the Halloween costume had run through the school campus carrying a handgun and that he also pointed the handgun at a teacher who was in a class with students.
The suspect later hopped a fence between two adjacent schools and ran away into the backyard of a house that backed up to the school.
Both De Anza and adjacent Linda Vista Elementary School were put on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect. The expanding search led to the lockdown of another school, Ontario Christian Elementary.
The teen was later found less than a mile away, walking in the area of Campus Avenue and Mission Boulevard, and arrested. Police say they found a handgun and the costume in his backpack.
No injuries were reported. The district says they are adding extra security to the campus as a precaution.