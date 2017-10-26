WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Horror Mask-Wearing Teen Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Teacher

Filed Under: Ontario, School Lockdown, Scream Mask
(credit: CBS)

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Classes will resume Thursday at De Anza Middle School in Ontario after a 13-year-old boy was arrested for running through the campus wearing a mask from the movie “Scream” and allegedly pointing a gun at a teacher.

Police were called to the school, 1450 S. Sultana Ave., at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on the report of an armed suspect running through the field.

The caller reported that the boy wearing the Halloween costume had run through the school campus carrying a handgun and that he also pointed the handgun at a teacher who was in a class with students.

The suspect later hopped a fence between two adjacent schools and ran away into the backyard of a house that backed up to the school.

ontario de anza search Horror Mask Wearing Teen Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Teacher

A student posted on Snapchat that police were searching De Anza Middle School in Ontario. (credit: Snapchat)

Both De Anza and adjacent Linda Vista Elementary School were put on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect. The expanding search led to the lockdown of another school, Ontario Christian Elementary.

The teen was later found less than a mile away, walking in the area of Campus Avenue and Mission Boulevard, and arrested. Police say they found a handgun and the costume in his backpack.

No injuries were reported. The district says they are adding extra security to the campus as a precaution.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch