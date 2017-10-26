WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Hammers, Axes Will Help Test Trump Border Wall Prototypes

Workers near San Diego where the prototypes were erected will test their mettle with sledgehammers, torches, pickaxes and battery-operated tools.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. government has announced that prototypes for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall are now completed and will be subjected soon to tests assessing their ability to withstand punishment.

Carlos Diaz is a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection. (PHOTO: CNN)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello told reporters the tests may lead officials to conclude that elements of several designs should be merged to create effective walls.

The prototypes were built along the U.S. border with Tijuana, Mexico.

Testing won’t start for at least another month because some concrete in wall prototypes still needs to dry.

Results of the testing will dictate future wall construction, which has not yet been funded by Congress.

