Disneyland Building New Hotel At Anaheim Theme Park

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland is planning to build a new hotel at the Anaheim theme park and that means some big changes are in store.
The four diamond, 700-room hotel will be built on the west end of the park’s Downtown Disney District.
But that means that the hotel and a new parking structure are needed and that space now belongs to an AMC theater, a sandwich shop, an ESPN Zone and the Rainforest Cafe.
Disney says those businesses may operate inside the future hotel.
The hotel is set to open in 2021.