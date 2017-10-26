WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Disneyland Building New Hotel At Anaheim Theme Park

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland is planning to build a new hotel at the Anaheim theme park and that means some big changes are in store.

The four diamond, 700-room hotel will be built on the west end of the park’s Downtown Disney District.

But that means that the hotel and a new parking structure are needed and that space now belongs to an AMC theater, a sandwich shop, an ESPN Zone and the Rainforest Cafe.

Disney says those businesses may operate inside the future hotel.

The hotel is set to open in 2021.

