Burger King Trolls McDonalds With Free Whopper Offer To Clowns

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Burger King is not clowning around with its latest promotion.
The burger chain is inviting clowns in select cities across the nation to “eat like a king” on Halloween.
Halloween revelers dressed up as clowns are being invited to visit Burger King restaurants in Boston, Miami, Austin, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles to enjoy a free Whopper. The offer is good between 7 p.m. to closing, and only to the first 500 guests wearing a clown costume.
The image of an army of clowns converging on the local Burger King could be a dig at its rival McDonalds and their clown, Ronald McDonald. In a video announcing the promotion, one of the extremely creepy clowns on a tricycle resembles the McDonalds figure.
Officially, however, Burger King says they came up with the idea because research shows clowns are the third most popular costume this year.