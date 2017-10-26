Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – October 27

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County

By Ramon Gonzales

Just about everything happening this weekend in the Southland rightfully encourages wearing a costume. Halloween weekend is here and it would be quite sad to get all dressed up only to have nowhere to go. Here are a few places that should be on your radar.

Façade Funhouse Art Exhibit

The Lab Costa Mesa

2930 Bristol St.,

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

https://www.facadefunhouse.com

While the city provides many pop up art exhibits, few translate to an experience the way the Façade Funhouse does. Pooling artists to create nine different spaces for guests to immerse themselves in, you can dance in a room showered in confetti or even step into a Saturday morning cartoon in a space appropriately called, the Mad House. The Lab in Costa Mesa is noted for creating the kind of ambiance that is both stylish and inviting. For a limited time, the Façade Funhouse makes for yet another reason to spend some time at this Anti Mall and see shopping and dining hubs in a whole new light.

SATURDAY

Punk ‘N Brew Craft Beer & Music Festival

SeaLegs at the Beach

17851 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

714-698-4188

http://punkindrublicfest.com/huntington-beach/

Punk rock pioneers NoFx have ventured into the world of craft beer and have a forged a working relationship with one of the most reputable brand in the business in Stone Brewing. Creating a recipe named after the band’s influential Punk in Drublic, the can of beer has prompted a tour transforms conventional product promotion into an excuse to have a party. Giving fans the chance to experience live performances from the likes of Bad Religion, Goldfinger, Strung Out, and NoFx of course, the beachfront gathering marries craft beer and a concert with the unique ability to dig your toes into the sand at Sealegs. As one of the genre’s most decorated bands, NoFx continues to be entertaining, relevant, and innovative. The can with tour dates printed on the back further proves that fact. Don’t miss the party this weekend.

Dracula

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-556-2787

http://www.scfta.org

Not that anyone needs added incentive to see world-class musicians like the Kronos Quartet but this weekend, the Segerstrom will host a screen of the 1931 classic Dracula with a live component that is not to be missed. Phillip Glass and the Kronos will provide the live score to the horror essential in a screening that is sure to create goosebumps. Responsible for the kind of music that translates as high culture art, Kronos paired with the visual mystique of Dracula is the kind of Halloween experience that goes from fun to unforgettable.

SUNDAY

Halloween Terrifying 10 Miler & Kids Run

Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach

33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway

Dana Point, CA 92629

949-923-2280

http://renegaderaceseries.com/halloween-run

For those looking to enjoy some Halloween fun and integrate their workout, here is your chance to run the gorgeous Salt Creek corridor in a your costume. The Terrifying fun run offers different levels of difficulty for various runners and even opens the corridor for a kids run on a Sunday morning. Participants are strongly encouraged to lace up their running shoes and find the wildest costume as hundreds are expected to line the streets of Dana Point and Laguna Niguel for this event.

Certified Farmers Market

Orange County Great Park

Sand Canyon Ave. and Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

866-829-3829

http://www.ocgp.org

The Great Park of Irvine is a wonderful open space in Orange County. It also makes one of a particularly scenic backdrop for a farmer’s market. Lined with dozens of vendors offering everything from fresh produce to prepared foods to handcrafted goods, this Sunday morning stroll through the park is one of a kind. Giving guests the ability to enjoy the park and maybe get some grocery shopping out of the way, this is a perfect way to round out your weekend.