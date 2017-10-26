Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – October 27

What You’re Doing This Weekend in LA

By Ramon Gonzales

It would be a shame to go through the effort of finding and perfecting your Halloween costume only to have no place to showcase it. This weekend is particularly lively in Los Angeles and the spirit of the season affords some well-deserved silliness as a break from the typical day-to-day. Do not run into the problem of being all dressed up with nowhere to go. Here is what is happening in Los Angeles this weekend.

Linkin Park Celebrates Chester Bennington

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

323-850-2000

http://www.hollywoodbowl.com

The passing of Chester Bennington was the kind of tragedy that continues to leave fans of Linkin Park reeling. Having just released new music and preparing to embark on a touring schedule that would touch down all over the world, followers and even the casual fan were left shocked and heartbroken to find that the dynamic vocalist was gone. To better grieve and more so, to celebrate the life and contribution of Chester, Linkin Park will take to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl with an ensemble cast of rock music royalty to say goodbye and thank you. The who’s who of musicians that will be performing with Linkin Park will not only make for a historic night, but also serves as a testament to the band’s influence on rock music for the last decade.

SATURDAY

Zombie Crawl

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

310-458-8900

http://www.santamonicapier.org

It’s Halloween weekend and for the last five years, Santa Monica has experienced and influx of zombie roaming from pier to promenade all in the name of good fun. The 5th annual zombie pub-crawl gives participants a great reason to ditch their inhibitions and play dress up for a night. Visitors meet at the pier and slowly shuffle to participating locations like Rusty’s Surf Ranch, Big Dean’s, Del Frisco’s Grille, Ye Olde King’s Head,

Cabo Cantina, and Barney’s Beanery for themed food and drink specials. The party continues into the late night on the promenade as zombies can dance until 2am. This adult spin on trick or treating makes for a great Saturday night.

The Growlers Six

Port of Los Angeles, Berth 46

3600 Miner St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

310-732-3508

http://thegrowlerssix.com

Transitioning from Beach Goth to just Six, the festival named after the band is just as eclectic as The Growlers sound itself. Rock, pop, hip hop, all the bases are covered for the sixth installment of the annual gathering hosted by the Southern California outfit. With appearances by Julian Casablancas, Dan Auerbach, Beth Ditto, and even rare appearances from Karen O and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the kind of variety on display for the weekend makes Growlers Six an incredibly dynamic festival. Guests are encouraged to participate by wearing costumes making this one of the biggest Halloween parties in the Southland.

SUNDAY

San Pedro’s Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Corner of Sixth St. & Mesa St.

398 W. Sixth St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

310-832-2183

http://sanpedrodayofthedead.com

A combination of music, art, food and culture, the Dia De Los Muertos Festival takes a celebratory tone in addressing a grim reality. With vendors lining the L.A. Waterfront, guests can eat, dance, and shop while checking out the elaborate altars that anchor the festival. These personalized shrines function as artistic tributes to those that have passed. Showcasing the creativity and artistry of the holiday, these altars range from funny to poignant with their tangible connection to those that have since gone. Though the Day of the Dead sounds morbid, it’s likely you’d find a street party happening with plenty sights and sounds that more festive than funeral.

Boo At the Zoo

L.A. Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

http://www.lazoo.org

Creating the kind of environment that nurtures family interaction and engaging activities for kids, the L.A. Zoo is once again hosting their Boo at the Zoo event. This weekend, guests are expected to come in costume, visit the various trick or treat stations throughout the zoo’s footprint, and get hands on with a variety of activities ranging from pumpkin craving to arts and crafts. Guests can wonder through mazes while learning about nocturnal animals, they can participate in feedings, and get up close and personal with creepy crawlers like tarantulas and snakes at the Animals at the Boo exhibit.