WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Astros Manager Hinch On Hotel Incident: ‘No Altercation’

Filed Under: A.J. Hinch, Astros, Bar Fight, Dodgers

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch says there was “no altercation” at a hotel in California this week at the World Series after a TMZ Sports report that he argued with bar patrons.

Pasadena police say they responded to a report of a verbal spat between members of Astros management and hotel patrons after Houston lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Police say officers helped keep the peace and there were no arrests and no summonses were issued. Hinch wasn’t identified by name.

Hinch wouldn’t discuss any details on Thursday before the Astros worked out at Minute Maid Park. He dismissed the TMZ report as “nonsense” and “fabrications.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch