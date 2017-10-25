WORLD SERIES: Game 1 RecapPhoto Gallery: Game 1 | Box Score | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch Going To Game 2? Get Live Traffic Updates

Dodgers Catcher Yasmani Grandal Welcomes Baby Boy Before World Series

Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is congratulated in the dugout during a game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers picked up a new fan heading into their first World Series appearance since 1988.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal’s son, Yasmani Ryker Grandal, arrived on Monday in Arizona. Grandal rejoined the team on Tuesday in time for Game 1 against the Houston Astros, although he wasn’t in the lineup.

In 1988, right after the Dodgers won their last World Series title, their future catcher Grandal was born on Nov. 8.

“It’s kind of weird how one thing can relate to another,” Grandal said. “The fact that he’s born right before we start, I get to tell him that it’s something special we get to share between both of us.”

The baby’s well-timed arrival meant Grandal was able to be with his wife Heather for the birth.

“It was a joke between my wife and me,” Grandal said, “that I’d Skype her from the clubhouse if she was giving birth and we were in the World Series.”

Now both mom and baby will be watching from Arizona, where Grandal hopes his son will start picking up baseball tips.

“Hopefully he’s playing in the big leagues,” he said, “and has a kid and is going to the World Series with someone who hasn’t been in 29 years.”

The birth marks somewhat of a baby boom for the Dodgers. Outfielder Yasiel Puig is also expecting a son with his fiancee.

