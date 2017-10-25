The Wild Series! Dodgers Fans Ready To Move On To Game 3

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — George Springer hit a two-run drive in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium, beating Los Angeles 7-6 Wednesday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.
PHOTOS: Astros 7, Dodgers 6 (Series tied 1-1)
The series now moves to Houston for three games starting Friday.
Dodgers fans on social media were quick to post their thoughts on the outcome of a wild postseason game that began with an appearance by former broadcaster Vin Scully.
Here is a sample of the conversation:
One Comment