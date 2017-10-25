The Wild Series! Dodgers Fans Ready To Move On To Game 3

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — George Springer hit a two-run drive in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium, beating Los Angeles 7-6 Wednesday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

PHOTOS: Astros 7, Dodgers 6 (Series tied 1-1)

The series now moves to Houston for three games starting Friday.

Dodgers fans on social media were quick to post their thoughts on the outcome of a wild postseason game that began with an appearance by former broadcaster Vin Scully.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

Los Angeles could not have scripted a more exciting game. Epic battle. #Dodgers were resilient. Rest up for Game 3! #EarnHistory — Susan Revello (@revello_susan) October 26, 2017

We could imagine how #VinScully would call this game, but it would eclipse imagination. #WorldSeries — Rich Chrismer (@RichChrismer) October 26, 2017

It was a great and heartbreaking game #WorldSeries #Dodgers #ThisTeam is my team all the way ⚾ — Jasmine M. (@JAZZYLOVE8089) October 26, 2017

I have no nails. What a game! #Dodgers — Jennie (@JennieLALove) October 26, 2017

I feel bad and I know I'm wrong, but I just can't appreciate what I just saw. Not yet. Too fresh. #Dodgers #ThisTeam #WorldSeries — Jim Barrero (@jimbarrero) October 26, 2017

More I think about it more I think Roberts lost this game for his club. Some really awful mismanagement of bench and bullpen #Dodgers — Jack Waldron (@hwoodjackson) October 26, 2017

My 6 yr old was so into the #WorldSeries2017 rooting 4 the #Dodgers that she cried when she saw them lose 😥 #PastBedTime #SheHasPassion ⚾️💙 — hg (@hazygrayy) October 26, 2017

Even though the wrong team won, that was one hell of a game! I 💙 #Dodgers #ThisTeam #WorldSeries #NeverGiveUp — Mimi G (@IAmMiMiG) October 26, 2017