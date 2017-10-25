WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | Cali-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch Fires Near Stadium - Get Live Traffic Updates

The Wild Series! Dodgers Fans Ready To Move On To Game 3

Filed Under: 2017 World Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — George Springer hit a two-run drive in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium, beating Los Angeles 7-6 Wednesday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

PHOTOS: Astros 7, Dodgers 6 (Series tied 1-1)

The series now moves to Houston for three games starting Friday.

Dodgers fans on social media were quick to post their thoughts on the outcome of a wild postseason game that began with an appearance by former broadcaster Vin Scully.

Here is a sample of the conversation:

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch