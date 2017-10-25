WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 2 Recap | Photos: Game 2Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

2 Fires Break Out Near Dodger Stadium During World Series

Filed Under: Brush Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two fires broke out Wednesday night near Dodger Stadium during Game 2 of the World Series.

The first was a brush fire at Stadium Way and Academy Road that broke out at 8 p.m. Shortly after, another fire started at a three-story apartment building on Everett Place. Investigators say the two fires were not connected.

The fires were not a danger to the stadium.

It was a rare scene with helicopters in an urban setting doused the flames so they wouldn’t spread to nearby brush.  Nobody was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch