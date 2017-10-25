2 Fires Break Out Near Dodger Stadium During World Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two fires broke out Wednesday night near Dodger Stadium during Game 2 of the World Series.
The first was a brush fire at Stadium Way and Academy Road that broke out at 8 p.m. Shortly after, another fire started at a three-story apartment building on Everett Place. Investigators say the two fires were not connected.
The fires were not a danger to the stadium.
It was a rare scene with helicopters in an urban setting doused the flames so they wouldn’t spread to nearby brush. Nobody was injured.