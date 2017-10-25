2 Students Arrested In False Active Shooter Report At Moreno Valley School

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Two students have been arrested on allegations they called in a fake active shooting report Monday that put a middle school on lockdown in the Riverside County community of Moreno Valley.
According to Moreno Valley police, at 3:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a 911 call of an active shooter at Vista Verde Middle School, located at 25777 Krameria Ave. The call came in 90 minutes after school had been let out.
Officers responded, locked down and the school and moved the students that were still on campus to a safe area. Krameria Avenue was also shut down.
After determining the call was false, the lockdown was lifted at about 4:25 p.m., the Val Verde Unified School District said.
On Tuesday, investigators identified two suspects in the case as students at the school. The boys were ages 13 and 14, according to the Press-Enterprise.
The two were interviewed and arrested. Both have since been released to the custody of their parents and will face charges, police said.