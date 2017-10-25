Small ‘Island’ Brush Fire Pops Up In Anaheim Hills Burn Area

Week 8 NFL Picks: League's Best Teams Start To Establish Themselves The Steelers, Patriots and Seahawks have started to round into their normal form. Look for that trend to continue this week.

King Of The Hill: Rich Hill To Start In Game 2 Of World SeriesJust two years ago, Hill found himself in his mid-30s, pitching for the Long Island Ducks. He's the same guy who will be starting Game 2 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.