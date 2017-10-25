Small ‘Island’ Brush Fire Pops Up In Anaheim Hills Burn Area

ANAHEIM HILLS (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a small brush fire that flared up within the burn area of the recent Canyon Fire 2 Wednesday in the Anaheim Hills area.
The Windy Fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. along northbound 241 Toll Road, north of Windy Ridge Road. According to Anaheim Fire & Rescue, it was described as a hot spot that flared up entirely within the Canyon Fire 2 burn area. There was “minimal risk” of it spreading, AF&R reported on Twitter.
Along with AF&R, air and ground crews with the Orange County Fire Authority and city of Orange Fire Department were on scene.
The 241 Toll Road remained open in both directions.
The Canyon Fire 2 broke out Oct. 9, near the 91 Freeway east of Gypsum Canyon Road. It scorched more than 9,200 acres, destroying 25 structures and damaging 48 more. The fire shut down the 241 Toll Road for several days. At the height of the blaze, 5,000 homes in Anaheim Hills, Orange and Tustin were under evacuation orders.
The Canyon Fire 2 erupted about a mile from the area scorched by the recent Canyon Fire, which broke out Sept. 25 and blackened more than 2,600 acres.