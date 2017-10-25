One Hurt In Pomona Gas Leak, Fire

WORLD SERIES: Rich Hill To Start Game 2Photo Gallery: Celebrity Sightings | Cali-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch Going To Game 2? Get Live Traffic Updates

POMONA (CBSLA) – One person suffered a minor injury following an above-ground gas leak and fire that shut down a Pomona intersection Wednesday.

The leak was reported before 11:13 a.m. in the area of Packard Drive and Phillips Boulevard. According to Pomona police, the flames were possibly threatening nearby structures and vehicles. There was no word of any evacuations.

One person suffered a minor injury as a result of the leak, police added, and was being treated by Los Angeles County firefighters.

Southern California Gas Company crews were on scene. Repairs were expected to take until at least 1 p.m. People were advised to avoid the intersection.

The cause and circumstances of the leak and the nature of the patient’s injury were not confirmed.

