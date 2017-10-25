Man Formally Charged With Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old In Park Bathroom

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was formally charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy at a park in Pico Rivera over the weekend.
The alleged victim’s age was originally given as 7. Tbe boy was with his family at William A. Smith Park in Pico Rivera when the 39-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted him.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. Eduardo Ciarelli was charged with one count of a forcible lewd act upon a child. He was arraigned today in Department 5 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Downey.
On Sunday, the boy went to the restroom that was adjacent to a snack bar where his father was located. After a couple of minutes, the father went to check on his son and found the boy crying.
The boy pointed to the defendant (whose name was also spelled Edwardo) as he was standing behind a stall door. Ciarelli ran outside but was apprehended by the father and a security guard.
If convicted, Ciarelli faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.