WORLD SERIES: Game 1 RecapPhoto Gallery: Game 1 | Box Score | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch Going To Game 2? Get Live Traffic Updates

Suspect Caught In Koreatown Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead

Filed Under: Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested on drunken driving charges in an early morning hit-and-run Wednesday in Koreatown that killed a bicyclist.

At around 2 a.m., a car was headed south on Western Avenue, near San Marino Street, when it collided with a bicyclist, according to Los Angeles police. The driver then fled.

Officers and Los Angeles firefighters responded and pronounced the bicyclist, a man, dead at the scene. He was not named.

The suspect, who was also not immediately identified, was caught and arrested nearby on felony counts of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch