Suspect Caught In Koreatown Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested on drunken driving charges in an early morning hit-and-run Wednesday in Koreatown that killed a bicyclist.
At around 2 a.m., a car was headed south on Western Avenue, near San Marino Street, when it collided with a bicyclist, according to Los Angeles police. The driver then fled.
Officers and Los Angeles firefighters responded and pronounced the bicyclist, a man, dead at the scene. He was not named.
The suspect, who was also not immediately identified, was caught and arrested nearby on felony counts of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.