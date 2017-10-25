Game 1 Of World Series At Dodger Stadium Breaks Records

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Game 1 of the first World Series in Los Angeles in nearly 30 years broke some records.

Tuesday night’s game was definitely the hottest World Series game ever. It was 103 degrees at Dodger Stadium when the first pitch was thrown, easily beating the 2001 record set in Phoenix, where the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted the New York Yankees in 94-degree heat.

Seven people had to be taken from the stadium to hospitals, likely for heat-related issues.

When the game ended with the Dodgers up 3-1 over the Astros in just two hours and 28 minutes, it also became the shortest World Series game in 25 years.

At 2 hours, 28 minutes, the @Dodgers just won the fastest #WorldSeries game since Game 4 of the 1992 Fall Classic. pic.twitter.com/wkocUd4A19 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 25, 2017

This is the shortest #WorldSeries game since 1992, and the second since 1986 to clock in at 2:28 or shorter https://t.co/3VUfu0d6u7 — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 25, 2017

Cody Bellinger, at 22 and 103 days, also made history as the youngest Dodger to ever play in the World Series.

Youngest starting #3 hitters in a World Series Game 1

20y, 347d Mickey Mantle 1952

21y, 310d Joe DiMaggio 1936

22y, 103d Cody Bellinger 2017 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 24, 2017

In fact, CBS 2 Sports Director Jim Hill reports that the team’s youth was something of a concern, but the team’s youngsters, like 22-year-old Cody Bellinger – the youngest Dodger to ever play in the World Series, and the third youngest player to hit third in a World Series game – put those doubts to bed quickly.

“Maybe we’re just young and dumb,” Bellinger joked.

“We have unbelievable veteran clubhouse presence,” said Cory Seager, who returned to the team for the World Series after sitting out the NLCS. “They don’t let you get too high, they don’t let you get too low, they keep you in place. We just follow their coattails and they take care of the rest for us.”

A whopping 12 players on this year’s Dodgers had not yet been born when the team last played in the World Series in 1988.

It should also be noted that Tuesday night’s game was the first World Series in 29 years at Dodger Stadium, which is also the biggest and third-oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers and the Astros face off again Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium for Game 2, with first pitch at 5:09 p.m.