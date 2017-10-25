WORLD SERIES: Game 1 RecapPhoto Gallery: Game 1 | Box Score | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch Going To Game 2? Get Live Traffic Updates

Fats Domino, Rock ‘N’ Roll Pioneer, Dies At 89

Fats Domino, the rock n' roll pioneer whose 22 million-selling singles included "Blueberry Hill," "Ain't It a Shame", died Oct. 25. He was 89.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fats Domino, the amiable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, said Domino died Tuesday.

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds, with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110 million records, and his 22 million-selling singles included “Blueberry Hill,” ”Ain’t It a Shame” and other rock ‘n’ roll standards.

