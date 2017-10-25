Dodgers Lose See-Saw Game In 11 Innings To Never-Say-Die Astros

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Springer hit a two-run drive in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium, beating Los Angeles 7-6 Wednesday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

The teams combined for a Series record eight homers. When the slugging was finally over, the Astros had hung on to win a World Series game for the first time in their 56-season history.

Houston trailed 3-2 in the ninth when Marwin Gonzalez hit a leadoff home run against closer Kenley Jansen. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the Houston 10th for a 5-3 lead.

The Dodgers then rallied, tying it on Yasiel Puig’s home run and an RBI single with two outs by Enrique Hernandez.

Springer’s shot off Brandon McCarthy gave Houston just enough margin to withstand Charlie Culberson’s homer in the bottom of the 11th.

It was a wild, thrilling one at Dodger Stadium, no doubt about that.

Both teams scored twice in the 10th, Cameron Maybin led off the Astros 11th with a single and stole second. Springer followed with his drive against Brandon McCarthy.

Enrique Hernandez hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Dodgers were tied 5-all.

Adjectives used by on-air broadcasters and commentators: wild, crazy, dramatic, see-saw, startling, topsy-turvey, insane and heartbreaking — depending on who you were rooting for.

The Dodgers were three outs from a commanding 2-0 edge in the Series until Marwin Gonzalez led off the ninth with a shocking homer against closer Kenley Jansen that made it 3-all.

After Cody Bellinger’s bid for a winning homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth was caught on the warning track, the Astros broke loose.

Altuve and Correa both connected off Josh Fields, silencing the 50,000+ crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Justin Verlander had been mostly cruising through the Dodger lineup before allowing a home run to Joc Pederson in the fifth. With two outs in the sixth he walked Chris Taylor and Seager followed with a home run to left field.

Verlander faced only 21 batters through six innings and allowed two hits — both home runs.

The Springer home run off Jansen was the first run the Dodger bullpen had given up after 28 consecutive scoreless innings in the postseason.

Pre-game, the crowed roared when it appeared long-time but now retired announcer Vin Scully was coming out to throw the first pitch. After saying he might have hurt his rotator cuff, he called Fernando Valenzuela out to “help” him. Both got thunderous applause from the SRO crowd.

Valenzuela went into his classic windup and threw the ball to a familiar target, Steve Yeager, who spent 14 years as catcher for the Dodgers. Yeager was also warmly received by long-time Dodger fans.

Game three moves to Houston Friday night.

