Rivalry Between California, Texas Heats Up With World Series Wagers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Big sports events between big cities always give way to friendly wagers, and the World Series is no exception.
Beer and wine are at stake between the state capitals of California and Texas. Gov. Jerry Brown says, if the Astros win, he will send wine from Napa, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will send a six-pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas barbecue.
Beer and barbecue seem to be a popular betting item, as Mayor Eric Garcetti has promised Kogi barbecue and beer from Golden Road Brew to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
If the Dodgers win, Garcetti says he can’t wait to enjoy some Killens Barbecue and Saint Arnold’s beer.
But, the politicians aren’t the only ones placing bets. Venerable LA hot dog stand Pink’s challenged Good Dog Houston to pay for hot dogs, compliments of the losing hot dog stand.
The Dodgers and the Astros face off again Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium for Game 2, with first pitch at 5:09 p.m.