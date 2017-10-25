WORLD SERIES: Rich Hill To Start Game 2Photo Gallery: Celebrity Sightings | Cali-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch Going To Game 2? Get Live Traffic Updates

Another Brush Fire Breaks Out At Hansen Dam

Filed Under: Hansen Dam

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the second consecutive day, a brush fire erupted at the Hansen Dam recreational area in the San Fernando Valley amid a late season triple-digit heat wave.

The roughly one-quarter acre fire broke out just before noon at 12200 Osborne Street in Lake View Terrace near the base of Hansen Dam, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

While the fire was in heavy brush, there were no structures threatened and no evacuations ordered, Humphrey said.

Firefighters made quick work of a two-acre fire in the area Tuesday near the Hansen Dam Golf Course. That fire was being investigated.

