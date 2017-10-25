Caldwell-Pope Hits 3 As Lakers Beat Wizards, 102-99, In OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Lakers handed the Washington Wizards their first loss of the season, 102-99 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Brandon Ingram scored 19 points for the Lakers, who had dropped their first two home games. Lonzo Ball had six points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in an anticipated matchup against Washington’s John Wall. Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had 28 points for the Wizards, who were looking to match their best start since the 1978-79 season by winning four in a row.

Wall was stuffed by Julius Randle driving to the basket with less than 15 seconds left. After officials initially ruled the ball hit Randle last, a video review gave the Lakers possession, and they broke through pressure to set up a dunk by Randle.

Wall missed an off-balance 3-pointer while being defended by Ball as time expired.

Wall finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Caldwell-Pope had 14 points.

Beal made one of two free throws with 12.8 seconds remaining, giving the Lakers a chance to send it to overtime when Ingram tipped in his own miss with 0.7 seconds remaining. Beal missed a corner 3-pointer as time expired in regulation.

The Wizards scored six straight points after Ingram tied it at 85-85 with 3:26 remaining, but the Lakers responded with Ingram’s jumper and a 3-pointer by Randle.

Beal and Wall combined for 19 of the Wizards’ 30 points in the third quarter. Wall engineered an 9-0 run that put Washington up by double digits, with passes to Marcin Gortat bookending his own jumper and 3-pointer.

The anticipated showdown between Wall and Ball was largely put on hold in the first half after the rookie picked up two fouls in the first quarter.

Ball’s best play came on a full-court pass to Nance for a 3-point play that put the Lakers ahead 42-41.

But the Wizards scored the next six points before Jordan Clarkson and Wall traded 3-pointers in the final seconds, allowing Washington to take a 49-45 lead into the locker room.

Ball finished the game 2 of 11 from the field and 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

TIP INS

Wizards: Center Jason Smith had two points and two rebounds in his first action since missing two games with a sprained right shoulder. … Gortat finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Lakers: Nance had six points and six rebounds in the first six minutes of the first quarter. … The Lakers had lost five straight home games against the Wizards.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as they continue a four-game road trip.

Lakers: Host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)