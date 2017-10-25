Burned Body Found Near Wilson Fire ID’d As Missing Man

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) – A burned body found in the area of a brush fire near the Mount Wilson Observatory last week has been identified as that of a missing 18-year-old man.
The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office identified the body as belonging to Matthew Huerta, Los Angeles police said Wednesday.
Huerta was reported missing on Oct. 16, one day before the Wilson Fire broke out in steep terrain near the historic observatory and several communications towers in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.
The fire sparked on a mountainside just below the observatory and a facility that houses critical broadcast and communications antennas for the region.
Huerta’s body was found on the afternoon of Oct. 18 in the same area of the Wilson Fire. It had been burned beyond recognition, deputies said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Wilson Fire has burned 50 acres and was 70 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Amid the heat wave that has gripped the region, Angeles National Forest firefighters are continuing to monitor the fire for hot spots and working to improve containment lines.