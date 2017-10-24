World Series Opens Today At Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s been a generation, but finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, in what could be the hottest World Series game on record.
The game will be the first World Series game at Dodger Stadium since Oct. 16, 1988, when Orel Hershiser, now a Dodger broadcaster, pitched a three-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of the series, won by the Dodgers, four games to one.
“We’ve heard 1988 for so long in L.A., it feels good to say that we’re getting to go to the World Series in 2017,” said pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who has been with the Dodgers since 2008.
Both teams will announce their World Series rosters Tuesday morning. The Dodgers roster is expected to include shortstop Corey Seager who missed the National League Championship Series because of a back injury.
Dodger management is “sort of talking through” other changes to the roster, including “how we’re going to use the catchers,” manager Dave Roberts said.
