Survey: LA Ranks #1 Most Stressful Commute in US

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Watching the World Series is stressful for Dodgers fans, but getting to the game might be an even bigger source of stress.
According to a new survey by staffing firm Robert Half, Los Angeles ranks first when it comes to the stress of commuting each day.
The company surveyed more than 2,700 workers from 27 major American cities.
A surprising result given the sprawl associated with Southern California — L.A. ranks eighth in terms of average daily commute.
Workers spend an average of 53.68 minutes commuting in L.A. each day – approximately four minutes higher than the national average of 49.1 minutes.
Washington, D.C. workers put up with the longest commutes in the country.
30 percent of all workers surveyed think their commute is too long.