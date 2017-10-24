Second Day Of Record-Breaking Heat Bakes Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California will bake again Tuesday, with no relief from the heat even at the coasts – Ventura is expected to hit 103, while Long Beach will roast under triple digits for a second day in a row.

Excessive heat warnings and wind advisories have given way to red flag warning through much of Southern California through at least 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In the city of Los Angeles, red flag parking restrictions were imposed by the Los Angeles Fire Department on hilly, narrow streets for the first time in three years. The restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m. and will remain in place for 24 hours to allow emergency vehicles to navigate narrow streets in case of a fire.

Vehicles parked illegally in posted locations in “very high fire hazard severity zones” will be subject to towing, according to the LAFD.

Several temperature records were broken Monday, including in Fullerton, which was the hottest spot in Southern California at 107 degrees.

These are the cities that broke records today! More records tomorrow. I have your HOT Tuesday forecast on #KCAL9 4p! pic.twitter.com/u4eZvFPIw3 — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) October 23, 2017

More record-breaking heat is expected Tuesday – which also happens to be Opening Day of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Game One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros is expected to be hottest on record, surpassing the previous record set in Phoenix in 2001.

Temperatures in usually-temperate Long Beach reached 105 degrees Monday, and are expected to reach 104 Tuesday. Long Beach schools, most of which do not have air conditioning in classrooms, will be on a minimum day schedule Tuesday due to the heat.

Another day of record heat on the way – here's just a few spots that will set records again this afternoon #cbsla pic.twitter.com/edNniucJ30 — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) October 24, 2017

Residents were advised to avoid exercising outdoors in the heat of the day, drink plenty of water, wear light, loose fitting clothes, and avoid leaving people or pets in parked cars, even with the windows cracked.

A cooling trend will get underway Wednesday, though temperatures in some communities will remain in the 90s and low 100s.

