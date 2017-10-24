Detectives Seek Man Who Tried To Kidnap Girl During Santa Clarita Soccer Practice

SANTA CLARITA – Authorities have released a sketch of a man who attempted to drag a 12-year-old girl to his car at a park in the Santa Clarita community of Valencia earlier this month.
The incident took place at about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 4, near Bridgeport Park, which is adjacent to Bridgeport Elementary School.
The suspect approached the girl when she got separated from her soccer team during practice, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. He offered her a ride, and when she declined, he grabbed her and tried to pull her towards his vehicle.
She fought him off and was able to escape, however. She ran back and informed her coach, LASD said.
The suspect was described as white, between 40 and 50 years of age, 6-foot with a medium build and short brown hair. He had a mole or birthmark near his right eyebrow.
His car was described as an older-model, black four-door Toyota or Honda with tinted windows and a dent in the passenger side.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 661-255-1121, extension 5145.