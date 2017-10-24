WORLD SERIES: What To Expect From Game 1Photo Gallery: Media Day | Latest Dodgers News | Headed To Dodger Stadium? Get Live Traffic Updates

Kids Surprise Mom With Tickets To World Series

Filed Under: Dodger Fans, Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — What’s the best gift you can give to a true blue Dodger fan? Tickets to the World Series, of course.

Valerie Bharadwaj says she still remembers her mother, Teresa Sanchez, screaming in the living room when Kirk Gibson hit that unforgettable home run in 1988.

The lifelong Dodger fan raised her kids to be Dodger fans and was supposed to go to Opening Day this year. But Sanchez was hospitalized on Opening Day, and her children were forced to sell the tickets.

So when the Dodgers made the World Series, Bharadwaj says her youngest brother surprised her family by buying tickets for all of them to go to Game 2.

The adult children asked their mother to read a sign before showing her the tickets.

teresa sanchez w tix Kids Surprise Mom With Tickets To World Series

(credit: Valerie Bharadwaj)

“‘Hey mom, you’re going to watch the LA Dodgers play in the World Series,'” she read, before gasping.

Her sons handed her the tickets and Sanchez said, “Oh my God, are you serious? We’re all going? Oh no, I don’t believe it! Are these for real?”

Bharadwaj says her mother has waited a long time for her Dodgers to go to the World Series, and she is beyond excited.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch