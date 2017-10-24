Direct Flights Between LA, Shenzhen Launch In December

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Air China announced Tuesday that is beginning nonstop service between Los Angeles International Airport and Shenzhen, a city just north of Hong Kong.
Beginning on Dec. 7, Air China will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner three times a week between the two cities. The flights will run Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
Shenzhen has become known as the Silicon Valley of China due to its growing number of high-tech firms and startups, and its support for innovation.
“With China as Los Angeles’ top trading partner, we are committed to growing and strengthening the economic and cultural ties between the two,” said Air China Vice President Dr. Zhihang Chi in a statement. “The new nonstop Los Angeles-Shenzhen service brings together two of the world’s leading technology and innovation hubs.”
Air China currently offers nonstop service between LAX and Beijing.