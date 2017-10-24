1909 Record Among Several Broken In Second Day Of Heat Wave

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Weather records more than a century old were broken Tuesday as most of Southern California baked in triple-digit heat.

Downtown Los Angeles, which hit a record 102 on Monday, hit 103 degrees, breaking its old 1909 record of 99 degrees. LAX, Long Beach, Burbank, Oxnard and Camarillo also saw records fall.

The day started out extra hot and dry as the Santa Anas kept overnight temperatures in the 80s and 90s in some areas following a siege of triple-digit heat on Monday. Relative humidity levels also stayed low, leaving vegetation susceptible to fire.

The strong offshore winds were being caused by unseasonably strong surface high pressure over western Montana and a trough of low pressure along the California coast, the National Weather Service said.

As air flowed from the interior of the West and across Southern California, some gusts were hitting 60 mph (96 kph), the service said.

An updated forecast raised expected temperatures for the first game of the World Series at Dodger Stadium by a few degrees. The weather service said it would be 100 degrees at 4 p.m., dipping just a bit to 97 at game time and still a warm 82 at 8 p.m.

“It will be hot! Bring lots of water to the game,” the weather service tweeted.

Many schools were put on short-day schedules because of the high heat.

Santa Ana winds can occur any time of year in Southern California but are common in the fall. They have been involved in some of the most destructive wildfires that have hit the region because of the high wind speeds and extreme dryness.

In the city of Los Angeles, red flag parking restrictions were imposed by the Los Angeles Fire Department on hilly, narrow streets for the first time in three years. The restrictions went into effect at 8 a.m. and will remain in place for 24 hours to allow emergency vehicles to navigate narrow streets in case of a fire.

Vehicles parked illegally in posted locations in “very high fire hazard severity zones” will be subject to towing, according to the LAFD.

Several temperature records were broken Monday, including in Fullerton, which was the hottest spot in Southern California at 107 degrees.

Temperatures in usually-mild Long Beach reached 105 degrees Monday, and are expected to reach 104 Tuesday. Long Beach and Oxnard schools will be on a minimum day schedule Tuesday due to the heat.

Another day of record heat on the way – here's just a few spots that will set records again this afternoon #cbsla pic.twitter.com/edNniucJ30 — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) October 24, 2017

Residents were advised to avoid exercising outdoors in the heat of the day, drink plenty of water, wear light, loose fitting clothes, and avoid leaving people or pets in parked cars, even with the windows cracked.

A cooling trend will get underway Wednesday, though temperatures in some communities will remain in the 90s and low 100s.

