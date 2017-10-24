Small Brush Fire Erupts Near Castaic Lake

CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a small brush fire that broke out near Castaic Lake in northeast Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported before 12:30 p.m. in the 32100 block of Castaic Lake Drive. It burned two to three acres before crews with Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest stopped its forward progress at around 1 p.m. Water-dropping helicopters also assisted in the firefight.
As of 1:30 p.m., crews were still working to put out the flames. There was no damage to structures and no word of any injuries.
The cause was not confirmed.
The blaze was one of several that broke out across the county Tuesday amid a Santa Ana wind event that led to triple-digit temperatures and dry, gusty winds.
Two people were arrested on arson charges in brush fires along the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills. A blaze also broke out near the Hansen Dam that was quickly extinguished.