Best Dodgers Themed Drinks & Food Specials For The World Series

Multiple Locations
www.wexlersdeli.com
It should come as no surprise that Micah Wexler of Wexler’s Deli has put together a special something for Angelneos to enjoy. Born and raised in L.A., Wexler will be offering a one of a kind mouth-watering hot dog that is meant to be a throw back to the ones you would’ve gotten when the Dodgers were based in Brooklyn. The hot dog is made of Wagyu beef and includes smoked pastrami inside of a bun. It’s then topped with Russian dressing, raclette fondue cheese, and crispy onion bits.
1100 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 493-4786
www.prankbar.com
Take advantage of downtown L.A.’s Prank restaurant’s promotions this year as the Dodgers look to win the World Series. DTLA’s only walk-up bar, known for organic, non-GMO bar fare and terpene cocktails, will offer the following dish/drink specials on game days throughout the World Series: the Turner-Taylor Triple Header ($15). This is Prank’s rendition of the Dodger Dog, plus a can of beer and a shot thin layer of house ketchup, mustard and remoulade, topped with pickles. Or, opt for My Blue Heaven ($7) with blanco tequila, butterfly pea flowers, agave, fresh lime and a touch of Himalayan sea salt.
243 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 947-3329
www.baldoriadtla.com
Baldoria in Little Tokyo will be offering an all-night happy hour on all World Series game days, including $1 shots of whiskey for every Dodger home run. As a nod to the Dodger’s team colors, Baldoria will also offer Blue Cheese Smashed Fingerling Potatoes. If the boys in blue happen to win the World Series, anyone at the bar during the game will receive a free glass of champagne too! How’s that for a celebration?
525 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 232-8657
www.brackshoptavern.com
Downtown L.A.’s Brack Shop Tavern is getting in on the fun and helping Dodgers fans celebrate by offering specials throughout the World Series. Guests wearing Dodger gear on World Series game days will receive a free appetizer for the table.
57 Holly Street
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 385-7644
www.lostatseapas.com
Old Town Pasadena’s popular hangout Lost At Sea is run by Dodger mega fan and Chef Tim Carey. The eatery/bar will be offering $2 beers on World Series game days to guests who post an Instagram photo wearing a Dodger hat. Head down to this spot and show your team spirit!
709 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 931-4223
www.pinkshollywood.com
Famed hot dog eatery Pink’s Hot Dogs is joining in on the fun during the World Series by decorating its iconic shop in Dodger Blue for the duration of the games. This is the first time in 78 years that the stand has changed its iconic colors. You’ll even find staff dressed in Dodger blue to support the home team. For food items, Pink’s is offering a one-of-a-kind limited edition Blue’s Bacon Chili Cheese Dog. Sold for just $4.88 (the price reflects the last time the Dodgers made it to the World Series in 1988), the hot dog is topped with delicious chili and cheese.
1356 Allison Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 900-4900
www.ustsubaki.com
Situated nearby to Dodger Stadium, enjoy a pre-packed box of Japanese fried chicken, long beans potato salad, and other goodies. They will also be offering a Japanese Dodger Dog, made with house-made chicken sausage and topped with black truffles. All specials are available to pick up on your way to the game or have them delivered.
516 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 622-7876
www.astrodoughnuts.com
It’s ironic that one of the venues offeirng specials for the Dodgers holds the same name as the opposing team (Houston Astros). Touting delicious doughnuts in a hip spot, Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken is going to be offering a box of a dozen mini Dodger blue designed doughnuts made special for the World Series!
Multiple Locations
www.theoinkster.com
Home to delicious burgers, The Oinkster has teamed up with the well known and iconic ice cream parlor Fosselman’s Ice Cream to offer a special edition Dodger Blue milkshake. Sip on this shake made with Fosselman’s Cookie Monster ice cream, cookie dough and Oreo cookie bites.