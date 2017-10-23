Food Court Customer Films Rat Droppings Ruining Her Meal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It was a dining disaster at a local mall.

A Culver City woman says she was eating at the food court of the Westfield Culver City Mall when rat droppings fell from the ceiling and onto her plate. CBS2’s Kandiss Crone has the cellphone video the woman took.

The woman and her mother were having lunch when they noticed what looked to be black pebbles falling from the ceiling. She says after a closer look, she lost her appetite.

In the cellphone video, you can see small black particles fall and land on a table in the food court.

Meeyoung Choi and her mom were having lunch Saturday when their dining experience turned into a nightmare.

“I was shocked. I was disgusted. I was disturbed,” Choi said. “Middle of our meal, we started to feel something on our head, and we heard things dropping on our table.”

At first, they thought it was kids throwing food but then they looked closer.

“Two small black dots landed right on top of my mom’s cup and instantly she realized it was rodents fecal matter.”

Choi says she called security, but at first they didn’t believe her.

CBS2 contacted the mall. A spokesperson gave us this statement:

“We take the cleanliness and safety of our entire center very seriously. We are currently investigating the matter and are in contact with the customer to resolve this.”

Choi says a manager called to apologize. She says she was insulted by what they offered her.

“He offered me a $25 gift card so we could come back to the court and eat there again.”

CBS2 reached out to the health department but has not heard back. Choi says she doesn’t plan to eat at a food court for quite some time.