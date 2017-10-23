Man Suspected Of Sexually Assaulting Boy In Park Bathroom Caught By Strangers

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Bystanders at a Pico Rivera park took action to catch a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child in a bathroom.
The assault happened at a restroom at William A. Smith Park sometime after 11 a.m. Park security detained the suspect before Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrest him.
The 7-year-old victim’s parents were nearby, but when bystanders realized what happened, they went after the man, who was not identified.
Alejandra Cruz said she heard the commotion in the bathroom, and thought it was just a fight between older guys.
“His shirt was torn off, I guess from the older people that caught him,” Cruz said. “They were probably beating him up or whatever, but he deserved it.”
