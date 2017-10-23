Riverside High School Well Represented At World Series

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A lot of baseball fans in the Inland Empire will be keeping a close eye on the World Series this year. Two players come from Riverside, and played together in high school.

Unfortunately the Astros are not putting Jake Marisnick on the active roster for the World Series since he’s still recovering from a thumb injury. But fans in Riverside are still ecstatic to see him and Austin Barnes make it this far.

These two Riverside families are all friends now, but Tuesday night, they’ll be rooting for two different teams in the World Series. Marisnick is an Astro and Barnes is a Dodger.

“It’s a lifelong dream. I mean, for him to be in there, absolutely incredible. I couldn’t be happier for the guy, couldn’t be more proud of the guy,” Jake’s brother Scott Marisnick said.

“Sometimes it doesn’t hit you, you’re just going around, then you think my son is going to be playing in the World Series in the next few days,” Austin’s Father Dennis Barnes said.

Ten years ago, Jake and Austin were teammates at Riverside’s Poly High, which is why their families say they’re proud of both of them.

“It was a pleasure for me because I got to coach both Austin and Jake on the same team,” Jake’s father Ray Marisnick said.

Current Poly players say it’s inspiring to see what the guys have accomplished since high school.

“Jake came back last year and brought 50 pairs of batting gloves for us, Austin’s definitely been involved too,” Bryce Inman, of Riverside Poly High school said. “It’s just great how involved they are in the community.”

They do still train in Riverside in the offseason. Which is why younger players say they’ll be rooting for both of them in the world series. It’ll be a win either way.

“For the young baseball players out here, watching guys like that, that should be an inspiration for them in terms of where they want to go,” Eugene Bleecker, of 108 Performance Academy said.