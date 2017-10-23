Brush Fires Break Out Before Peak Heat Hits SoCal

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Strong Santa Ana winds and triple-digit heat have prompted Red Flag warnings across Southern California, where brush fires have already broken out in the relatively cooler overnight hours.

A brush fire broke out in Rancho Cucamonga, near the 15 Freeway, just before 4:30 a.m. The fire was first reported to have scorched just an acre of brush, but gusty winds out in the area whipped it up before firefighters were able to get it under control.

In the Tujunga-Sunland area, another brush fire was reported at 9:05 p.m. in the 11000 block of Oro Vista Avenue, near Big Tujunga Canyon Road. More than 50 firefighters quickly put it out after it scorched at least a half-acre of brush in the wash.

Triple-digit temperatures and winds of up to 65 miles per hour are forecast for the canyons and mountains. Red Flag Warnings were up Monday in all the windiest locations, including the inland valleys and Santa Monica Mountains east and west of Malibu.

We'll set records across the southland this afternoon… stay cool! Excessive Heat Warnings in effect #cbsla pic.twitter.com/VCfyqbmGEd — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) October 23, 2017

The strong winds are even expected to hit Dodger Stadium during Game One of the World Series on Tuesday, with Santa Anas possibly blowing over the outfield pavilion and directly toward home plate.

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority have enacted 24-hour patrols of the 72,000 acres of public parkland it manages in the Mulholland Corridor from Griffith Park west to Calabasas because of the high heat and strong winds.

This year’s patrols were especially important, due to the record rainfall from the past season. The rain gave way to an abundance of grass that is now dry and a volatile fire risk.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in any of these public park areas can report it by calling (310) 456-7049 or 911.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)